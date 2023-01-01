|
British weekly The Economist cannot determine fate of Türkiye, says Erdogan

Turkish people determine Türkiye's fate, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says, criticizing cover story in The Economist

British weekly The Economist cannot determine the fate of Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, referring to a recent cover story in the magazine.

"Does the British magazine determine the fate of Türkiye? My nation determines it. Whatever my people say happens in Türkiye. The British magazine cannot determine the fate of Türkiye," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul.


Erdogan's remarks came after The Economist published a story calling on outsiders to pay attention to Türkiye's upcoming elections, claiming that the country is "on the brink of disaster" under Erdogan.


Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Thursday blasted The Economist for its "cheap propaganda" on Türkiye, saying: "Outrageous headlines and provocative imagery might help them sell their so-called journal, so we congratulate them on their ingenious marketing techniques! But we must remind audiences that this is sensationalist journalism based on cheap propaganda and disinformation."




- 'Crazy Turks will come if you attempt to make a mistake,' Erdogan tells Greek premier


About Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' recent remarks on Türkiye, Erdogan said Greece is taking steps contrary to both the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and other agreements by arming Aegean islands.


Mitsotakis on Thursday said Greece will not go to war with Türkiye and that the two countries can make efforts to reduce tensions in the region.


"These statements of Mitsotakis are not sufficient to determine the fate of the region in particular," Erdogan said.


He added that in international meetings, Türkiye says whatever is necessary regarding Greece.


"So, they (Greece) will take care of themselves," Erdogan said.


Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarized under treaty obligations. It says that such moves frustrate its good faith efforts towards peace.


Speaking at an event in Istanbul, Erdogan said Ankara has no problem with Greece as long as it "does not mess" with Türkiye in the Aegean Sea.


“They say: ‘Türkiye produced a missile called Typhoon. What will happen if it hits Athens?' We don't have such problem of hitting Athens, as long as you act smart,” he added.


However, Erdogan asked: "Will Türkiye sit idly if Greece attempts to arm the islands?"


"Look, Mitsotakis, you're talking here and there again. Keep in mind that the Crazy Turks will come if you attempt to make a mistake,” Erdogan warned the Greek prime minister.

