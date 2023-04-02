|
News

Burkina Faso expels correspondents of French newspapers: Reports

Sophie Douce from Le Monde Afrique and Agnes Faivre from Liberation were ordered by the Burkinabe authorities to leave the capital Ouagadougou on Saturday, according to Le Monde

14:01 - 2/04/2023 Sunday
AA
File photo
File photo

- Burkina Faso has expelled reporters of French newspapers Le Monde and Liberation, French media reported on Sunday.

Sophie Douce from Le Monde Afrique and Agnes Faivre from Liberation were ordered by the Burkinabe authorities to leave the capital Ouagadougou on Saturday, according to Le Monde.

The verbal notification by agents from the Burkinabe state security department, asking the journalists to leave the country within 24 hours, said their accreditation and press cards are canceled, the report noted.

The reasons for the deportation were not revealed.

#Burkina Faso
#French newspapers
#journalists
8 months ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Gaza toll surges to 17,487 as Israeli onslaught continues: Health Ministry