Burkina Faso expels correspondents of French newspapers: Reports

- Burkina Faso has expelled reporters of French newspapers Le Monde and Liberation, French media reported on Sunday.

Sophie Douce from Le Monde Afrique and Agnes Faivre from Liberation were ordered by the Burkinabe authorities to leave the capital Ouagadougou on Saturday, according to Le Monde.

The verbal notification by agents from the Burkinabe state security department, asking the journalists to leave the country within 24 hours, said their accreditation and press cards are canceled, the report noted.