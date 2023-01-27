Canada to send four German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Four main Canadian battle tanks will soon be on their way to Ukraine, along with training personnel, spare parts and ammunition, Defense Minister Anita Anand announced Thursday.





The Leopard 2 tanks, drawn from Canada's stockpile of about 80 of the combat units, are ready for use "in the battlefield" as Ukraine defends itself from Russian forces, Anand said at a news conference in Ottawa.





The tanks will be sent as soon as possible and more could be sent in future, she added.





"This donation, combined with the contributions of allies and partners, will significantly help the armed forces of Ukraine as they fight heroically to defend their nation's freedom and sovereignty," Anand said.





"We continue to look at what else we can do for Ukraine. Canada's here, it will be there for Ukraine."





Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre, who was also at the news conference, told reporters that the Canadian Leopard 2 tanks, manufactured by Germany, are "much, much better" than the Russian T90 tanks.





Germany is sending 14 Leopard 2 tanks and US President Joe Biden said European allies are donating 62 tanks in total. The US has committed to sending 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, Biden said.





While Canada's tank donation is admittedly smaller than that of other allies, Anand said Canada donated 200 armored vehicles last week to Ukraine.



