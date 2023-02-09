|
Child rescued 80 hours after quakes hit Türkiye

Muhammed Emin Berk saved by search and rescue teams in southern Kahramanmaras province’s Elbistan district

16:47 . 9/02/2023
AA
A child was rescued from the rubble Thursday, 80 hours after earthquakes hit the south of Türkiye.

Muhammed Emin Berk was saved by the search and rescue teams in southern Kahramanmaras province’s Elbistan district.


Berk was transferred to a nearby hospital.


At least 14,351 people were killed and 63,794 others were injured by two strong earthquakes which jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.


The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces.


Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.


