|
News

China launches world's 1st methane-powered rocket

Zhuque-2 challenges dominance of US companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin

11:56 . 12/07/2023 الأربعاء
AA
File Photo

File Photo

China on Wednesday launched the world's first methane-powered rocket developed by Chinese startup LandSpace, challenging the dominance of US companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin.

China's private aerospace sector achieved a notable milestone in 2023 with the launch of Zhuque-2, adding to the previous success of Space Pioneer's Tianlong-2 in April, Beijing-based CGTN reported. The rocket was launched from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

Two rockets, the Terran 1 by Relativity Space and SpaceX's Starship, powered by liquid oxygen and methane, experienced unsuccessful maiden launches earlier this year.

The rocket employs liquid methane as fuel and liquid oxygen as an oxidizer, offering reusability, non-toxicity, and significant power, making them essential for reusable rockets.

Methane-powered engines offer high performance and cost advantages for reusable rockets, but harnessing their power is a complex task.

Zhuque-2 underwent a second test flight after a previous unsuccessful attempt in December.

The current mission incorporated improvements that were validated through simulations, ground tests, and engine testing.

#Blue Origin
#China
#methane-powered rocket
#SpaceX
#US
#Zhuque-2
قبل٪ s
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Is Türkiye reorienting itself towards the West?