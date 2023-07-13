China says mulling possible visit by US commerce secretary

Beijing said Thursday it is holding talks with Washington over US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s possible visit to China.

“China holds an open and welcome attitude” toward a visit by Raimondo, said Shu Jueting, China’s Commerce Ministry spokeswoman.

Beijing is “communicating” with the US side on the matter, said Shu, according to local daily Global Times.

In May, Raimondo and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met for two days in Washington.

The two discussed trade, investment and export policies during their meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Detroit, Michigan.

However, Wang and Raimondo had agreed to “strengthen exchanges on specific economic and trade concerns and issues concerning cooperation,” according to the Chinese Commerce Ministry.

If and when the latest visit is finalized, it will be yet another high-level trip to China by US officials.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are the other top two US officials who visited Beijing since last month.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is set to visit China over the weekend for discussions with Chinese officials on climate change cooperation.

Beijing’s statement on a possible trip by Raimondo to China came a day after US officials claimed that alleged Chinese hackers had “penetrated” the email accounts of Raimondo and other officials of the state and commerce departments.