China's senior official, US top diplomat meet in Indonesia

This is 2nd meeting between Wang Yi, foreign policy chief for Chinese Communist Party, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as they met during former’s visit to China last month

15:04 - 13/07/2023 Thursday
AA
A top Chinese official Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Thursday on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

The duo posed for photos before a closed-door meeting. They made no comments to the media.

This is the second meeting between Wang Yi, who is the foreign policy chief for the Chinese Communist Party, and Blinken as they met during the former’s visit to China last month.

Blinken in Beijing held extensive deliberations with Chinese officials during his visit to mend bilateral relations. He also met Chinese President Xi Jinping.​​​​​​​

