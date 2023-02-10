Civil engineer, 30, rescued from rubble 101 hours after quakes in Türkiye

A 30-year-old civil engineer was pulled out alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Friday, in the fifth day since powerful earthquakes shook southern Türkiye, killing over 18,340 people and causing widespread destruction.

Saved in Hatay's Antakya district after being trapped for 101 hours, Hikmet Yigitbas was carried on a stretcher to receive medical attention after his rescue.





Rescuer Mustafa Aydin spoke to Yigitbas during the rescue effort and promised to hug him when he was pulled out of the rubble.





Aydin kept his promise, embracing the quake survivor as he was being carried on the ambulance.





At least 18,342 people were killed and 74,242 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, the country's disaster agency said on Friday.





The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.



