Composition of UN Security Council should be expanded: Azerbaijan

Aliyev said another permanent seat should be given to the Non-Aligned Movement, and the country holding the position of chair of the Non-Aligned Movement should have the seat

01:58 . 29/01/2023 Sunday
AA
Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev

The composition of the UN Security Council should be expanded for it to respond to today's changes to achieve a "fairer" world, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Saturday.

"Issues related to the UN have been discussed worldwide for many years. Opinions are being exchanged about reforms in the UN. I stated in one of my speeches that there is a great need for these reforms.

"I believe that the composition of the Security Council should be expanded. One permanent seat should be given to a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation itself must nominate this candidate through consultations," Aliyev said at a news conference with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi, in Azerbaijan.

Aliyev said another permanent seat should be given to the Non-Aligned Movement, and the country holding the position of chair of the Non-Aligned Movement should have the seat.

"I think it would be fair because almost 80 years have passed since World War II, the world has changed and these changes continue rapidly. Therefore, I believe these reforms will create a fairer and safer world," he said.

Turning to Karabakh, Aliyev said the conflict with Armenia has ended and Karabakh remains an integral part of Azerbaijan.

He said the two countries have come closer to peace.

"We have made detailed proposals, and, despite all the suffering and destruction, we still believe that a peace treaty must be signed. Otherwise, the dangers in our region may increase," said Aliyev.




