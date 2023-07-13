Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's conduct at the NATO Leaders' Summit in Vilnius has reportedly raised concerns among NATO leaders. A Bloomberg report indicates that Zelensky displayed visible agitation and a loss of composure during the initial day of the summit. His frustration stemmed from what he perceived as a lack of willingness among Western countries to provide a clear timeline for Ukraine's membership in NATO. This outburst reportedly angered Ukraine's allies who are providing significant military aid to Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

During an evening dinner in Vilnius, NATO leaders conveyed a clear message to Zelensky, urging him to remain calm and consider the broader context. They reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine's eventual membership and offered additional security assurances from the G7. The following day, Zelensky seemed to have internalized this message as he addressed the media alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. He emphasized that Ukraine could only join NATO once the conflict was resolved and specific conditions were met.

While the crisis appeared to have been resolved with the morning agreement, the American and British delegations purportedly expressed discontent with Zelensky's preceding conduct and statements. Some suggested that his previous actions and remarks were a calculated maneuver to assert dominance during negotiations. Zelensky's "ungrateful" attitude and irritable behavior, not only towards world leaders but also towards his own ministers, garnered criticism and calls for greater appreciation for the support provided. The British Defense Secretary, Ben Wallace, responded to the Ukrainian leader's statements by highlighting the importance of gratitude. Wallace expressed his concerns about President Zelensky frequently presenting a list of requested weapons, emphasizing that countries providing assistance are not merely an online store like Amazon. He called for Ukraine to show greater appreciation for the efforts made by nations who are contributing weapons, ammunition, and military equipment from their own stockpiles. The expectation is that Ukraine should demonstrate more gratitude in light of the support received.