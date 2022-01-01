Condolences continue to pour in over Türkiye's coal mine blast

According to the official Saudi news agency SPA, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a joint statement: “We have received the news of the coal mine explosion occurred in Bartin State and the resulting deaths and injuries and we send to your Excellency and the families of the deceased as well as the people of Republic of Turkey (Türkiye) our sincere condolences and sympathy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery."