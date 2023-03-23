Container homes from Qatar being set up for quake victims in hard-hit Turkish province

Container homes from Qatar are being set up for the afflicted in Türkiye's Adiyaman province that was hit hard by the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes.





According to sources, officials in Adiyaman have been handed over 1,000 living containers, and as many as 600 of them have so far been placed near the city's main bus terminal.





Turkish authorities, including the disaster agency AFAD, and with the help of both local and foreign donors, have set up container cities (container homes placed in large spaces) across 11 provinces that were struck by the deadly quakes last month, to house the victims.





Qatar has supported search, rescue and relief efforts since the day of the disaster in southern Türkiye.





Aid by the Gulf country is estimated at over 247.2 million riyals ($68 million), according to the country's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari.



