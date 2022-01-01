COP27 extended to reach agreement among participating sides

File photo
Egypt’s environment minister on Friday said that the closing of COP27 had been extended by a day or two in order to reach a “consensus” between participants of the conference on climate change.
This came in televised remarks on Thursday evening following a talk by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on a “loss of confidence” crisis between the parties.
“The climate change convention depends on consensus, not on voting and the majority, if not a re-consultation will be necessary,” said Enviroment Minister Yasmine Fouad.
She said postponing the closing session to conclude negotiations was “normal and customary” at previous climate conferences.
Quoting sources close to Egyptian authorities, TV channel Sada al-Balad said the summit will conclude its sessions on Friday. “However, it will take one or two days to announce the results of current negotiations and final recommendations,” the sources added.
Negotiations are “heated” between emission-affected developing countries and developed emitters, primarily the United States of America, according to the same sources.
On Thursday, during a press conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Guterres called on the parties to the climate summit to reach an agreement and end the “loss of confidence between the North and South, between developed countries and emerging economies.”
He stressed “the need for urgent restoration and confidence-building, through agreement on the issue of loss and damage (compensation to affected States) and financial support to developing States.”
At the same conference, Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry said that “Egypt's presidency of COP 27 is working hard to facilitate a definitive end to all climate-related issues.”
"It is my hope that further effort will be made by all parties, providing the basis for responding effectively to the urgent demand for financial support to compensate for loss and damage,” he added.
Friday was scheduled to conclude the UN Climate Conference, which began on Nov. 6 with hopes of announcing results that would contribute to addressing climate change.
