Danes uneasy about Quran burning in front of mosque

People living in Denmark expressed their frustration at the burning of a copy of the Quran, the holy book for Muslims, by a far-right Swedish-Danish figure.

On Friday, Swedish-Danish politician Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, burned a copy of the Quran in front of a mosque in Denmark.

The Islamophobic act came days after the far-right leader burned a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, during a police-approved protest.

Anadolu asked the people living in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, for their views on the burning of the Quran.

Ane Andresem, a 35-year-old Danish scientist, said that Paludan was just doing it to irritate people.

"So I don't think what he's doing makes any sense. Legally, he can do whatever he wants, he can say whatever he wants, but that doesn't mean it was the right move. The Bible could've burned too. I personally don't care because I'm not Muslim, but I can see the Muslims are frustrated," she said.

Andresem said in countries such as Sweden, Norway and Denmark, such acts are "permitted to protect freedom of expression."

A 51-year-old Danish entrepreneur Dorchemie Svain also described Paludan as "a lunatic," saying he did not understand why the police and the state were allowed to devote so much time to this man.

He added: "If it provokes these people, you won't do it. Why are you doing this? I think you shouldn't. Why would you do it if such behavior makes people angry or upset?"

Another Danish citizen, who requested anonymity, said Paludan's action is only causing trouble.

Global condemnations have poured in with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson condemning Paludan’s actions as "deeply disrespectful," while the US called it "repugnant."