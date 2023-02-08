Death toll from powerful earthquakes climbs to 2,530 in Syria

At least 2,530 people were killed and hundreds injured in Syria in a series of powerful earthquakes centered in southern Türkiye that jolted the wider region early on Monday, according to figures compiled on Wednesday.

The Syrian regime’s Health Ministry said at least 1,250 people were killed and 2,045 others injured in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus.





At least 1,280 people were killed and more than 2,600 others injured in areas controlled by the opposition in northwestern Syria, according to figures compiled by the Syrian Civil Defense, the Syrian Network for Human Rights and other local health sources.





A large number of buildings were also destroyed or damaged in the opposition-held areas in northern Syria, where rescue teams are frantically searching for survivors.





After the earthquakes, condolences poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye and Syria, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.



