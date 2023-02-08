Death​ toll from powerful earthquakes climbs to over 2,800 in Syria

At least 2,802 people were killed and thousands injured in Syria from a series of powerful earthquakes centered in southern Türkiye that jolted the wider region early on Monday, according to figures compiled on Wednesday.









The Syrian regime’s Health Ministry said at least 1,262 people were killed and 2,285 others injured in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus.













At least 1,540 people were killed and more than 2,750 others injured in areas controlled by the opposition in northwestern Syria, according to the Syrian Civil Defense.













A large number of buildings were also destroyed or damaged in the opposition-held areas in northern Syria, where rescue teams are frantically searching for survivors.











