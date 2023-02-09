Death toll from powerful earthquakes tops 3,150 in Syria

At least 3,150 people have been killed and thousands injured in Syria from a series of powerful earthquakes centered in southern Türkiye that jolted the wider region early on Monday, according to figures compiled on Thursday.

The Syrian regime’s Health Ministry has reported at least 1,262 fatalities in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, and Tartus, with another 2,285 people wounded.





At least 1,900 people have died and more than 2,950 others are injured in areas controlled by the opposition in northwestern Syria, according to the Syrian Civil Defense.



