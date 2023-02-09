Death toll from powerful earthquakes tops 3,300 in Syria

At least 3,317 people have been killed and thousands injured in Syria due to a series of powerful earthquakes centered in southern Türkiye that jolted the wider region early on Monday, according to figures compiled on Thursday.





The Syrian regime’s Health Ministry has reported at least 1,347 fatalities in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, and Tartus, with another 2,295 people wounded.





At least 1,970 people have died and more than 2,950 others are injured in areas controlled by the opposition in northwestern Syria, according to the Syrian Civil Defense.



