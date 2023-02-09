|
News

Death toll from powerful earthquakes tops 3,300 in Syria

More than 5,200 people injured, hundreds more still trapped under rubble of collapsed buildings

14:39 . 9/02/2023 Perşembe
AA
File photo

File photo

At least 3,317 people have been killed and thousands injured in Syria due to a series of powerful earthquakes centered in southern Türkiye that jolted the wider region early on Monday, according to figures compiled on Thursday.


The Syrian regime’s Health Ministry has reported at least 1,347 fatalities in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, and Tartus, with another 2,295 people wounded.


At least 1,970 people have died and more than 2,950 others are injured in areas controlled by the opposition in northwestern Syria, according to the Syrian Civil Defense.


A large number of buildings were destroyed or damaged in the opposition-held areas in northern Syria, where rescue teams are frantically searching for survivors.​​​​​​​

#Syria
#Earthquake
#Türkiye
20 saat önce
default-profile-img
Death toll from powerful earthquakes tops 3,300 in Syria
Azerbaijani man with decrepit car influences millions with volunteer work for Türkiye quake victims
Türkiye slams Mexican resolution on 1915 Armenian events
Countries pour assistance, aid to Türkiye following twin earthquakes that shakes region
US says it continues to stand by Türkiye after earthquake
Rescue teams still find survivors days after deadly earthquakes in Türkiye
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.