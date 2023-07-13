|
News

Director says FBI had no role in Jan 6 Capitol insurrection

Christopher Wray says Tucker Carlon-promoted conspiracy theory 'ludicrous' and a 'disservice' to FBI agents

09:55 - 13/07/2023 Perşembe
AA
FBI Director Christopher Wray
FBI Director Christopher Wray

FBI Director Christopher Wray flatly rejected Wednesday suggestions that the bureau played any role in the mass unrest that upended the US Capitol two-a-half years ago.

"This notion that somehow the violence at the Capitol on January 6 was part of some operation orchestrated by FBI sources and agents is ludicrous and is a disservice to our brave, hardworking, dedicated men and women," Wray said during testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

The director maintained the FBI did not have any advance knowledge of the assault that saw hundreds of former President Donald Trump's supporters storm the federal legislature as lawmakers prepared to take a constitutionally-mandated step ahead of President Joe Biden's inauguration.

The violence marked the first time the Capitol had been occupied since the British burned it and much of the capital city to the ground during the War of 1812.

Onetime Fox News television host Tucker Carlson has alleged that FBI agents were behind the Jan. 6, 2021 assault, a "false flag" theory echoed by some Republican lawmakers.

Carlton, who remains widely popular among the American right wing even after he was fired from Fox, has promoted the conspiracy theory that FBI agents incited Trump's supporters to attack the Capitol, calling the supposed actions "entrapment." No hard evidence has been put forward to substantiate the claim.

#Christopher Wray
#FBI
#Jan. 6
#US
6 ay önce
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2024 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Australia temporarily suspends funding for UN agency providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians