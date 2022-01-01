News
Eight more grain ships leave Ukraine under Istanbul deal: Türkiye
Shipments from Ukrainian ports continue as planned, says Turkish National Defense Ministry
AA  Tuesday 14:53, 11 October 2022
File photo

File photo

Eight more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

A ministry statement, which did not disclose the point of origin of the ships, said shipments from Ukrainian ports continued as planned.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Since the first ship left Ukraine under the deal on Aug. 1, more than 290 ships with over 7 million tons of agricultural products have left ports.

#grain ships
#Ukraine
#Istanbul deal
#Türkiye
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Eight more grain ships leave Ukraine under Istanbul deal: Türkiye

yeniSafak

Angela Merkel receives UN refugee award

yeniSafak

Moldovan PM talks big demand for Azerbaijani gas

yeniSafak

Hungarian premier slams US president’s Russia policy

yeniSafak

Thailand holds royal cremation for 38 victims of day-care massacre

yeniSafak

Oil output cut by OPEC aims to stabilize energy markets, says Putin