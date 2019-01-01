Election broadcast ban enters into force in Turkey

Election campaigns ended and a broadcast ban entered into force on Saturday in Turkey, as the country heads to local elections on Sunday.

According to the ban imposed by the Supreme Election Council (YSK), media organizations will not be allowed to broadcast any political advertising, predictions or comments about the polls from 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT) until 9 p.m. (1800GMT) on Sunday.

The YSK reserves the right to lift the broadcasting bans before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Millions of Turkish voters are getting ready for Sunday's local elections, set to choose Turkey’s mayors, city council members, mukhtars (neighborhood officials), and members of elder councils for the next five years.

More than 57 million are expected to vote in 81 provinces, said the state’s top election authority.

More than 44 million citizens are expected to vote at 142,777 polling places in 30 biggest cities, called metropolitan municipalities.

Also, 12.8 million voters will vote at 51,851 polling places across 51 provinces in Turkey.

The voters will choose from 12 political parties competing in the local elections.

The major competing parties are the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Good (IYI) Party, and Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

Also taking part are the Independent Turkey Party (BTP), Grand Unity Party (BBP), Democrat Party (DP), Democratic Left Party (DSP), Saadet (Felicity) Party, Communist Party of Turkey (TKP), and Patriotic (Vatan) Party.