Eleven killed in attack on military training ground in Russia
2 attackers open fire in Belgorod region, Defense Ministry says
AA  Sunday 00:31, 16 October 2022
At least 11 people were killed and 15 others wounded in a “terrorist attack” at a military training ground in the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that two people from a former Soviet republic opened fired on other soldiers, who were later shot dead.

#Russia
#Military
#Training
#Ground
