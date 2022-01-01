Eleven killed in attack on military training ground in Russia
2 attackers open fire in Belgorod region, Defense Ministry says
AA Sunday 00:31, 16 October 2022
File photo
#Russia
#Military
#Training
#Ground
File photo
At least 11 people were killed and 15 others wounded in a “terrorist attack” at a military training ground in the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
The ministry said in a statement that two people from a former Soviet republic opened fired on other soldiers, who were later shot dead.
Eleven killed in attack on military training ground in Russia
Muslim student’s holy book torn, veil thrown in trash in France
Erdogan thanks the world condolences over mine blast
Serbia win FIVB Women's World Champions title
Galatasaray suffer 2-1 away defeat against Kayserispor
Strikes in France continue amid fuel shortages
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.