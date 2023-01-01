|
News

Ennahda leader calls for restoring democracy in Tunisia

Tunisia has been in deep political crisis since 2021

11:02 . 23/01/2023 Monday
AA
Leader of Tunisia’s Ennahda movement, Rached Ghannouchi.

Leader of Tunisia’s Ennahda movement, Rached Ghannouchi.

Leader of Tunisia’s Ennahda movement, Rached Ghannouchi, has called for restoring democracy in the country, rejecting any foreign interference in the nation’s affairs.



In an interview with the private Zitouna TV channel, Ghannouchi termed the positions of the European Union, the US and Canada on Tunisia’s democratic transition as “positive”.



“We do not wait for foreign armies to support democracy in Tunisia,” Ghannouchi, a former parliament speaker, said. “Tunisians are the ones who brought democracy and they are the ones who will restore it,” he added.



“Tunisia still needs reconciliation. Tunisians must recognize each other,” Ghannouchi said.



Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that aggravated the country's economy since 2021, when President Kais Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament.



Since then, Saied held a referendum to draft a new constitution last July and parliamentary elections last December.



While Saied insists that his measures were meant to "save" the country, critics have accused him of orchestrating a coup.

#Tunisia
#Ennahda
#Rached Ghannouchi
#democracy
#political crisis
9 hours ago
default-profile-img
Ennahda leader calls for restoring democracy in Tunisia
Algerian army chief visits France for first time in 17 years
Finance minister raises alarm over Japan's 'unprecedented' fiscal health
European gov'ts marginalize Muslims with new discourse derived from notion of 'political Islam'
Japan sends 237 more generators to Ukraine
Saudi Arabia appoints 34 women to leadership positions in two holy mosques
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.