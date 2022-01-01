News
Erdogan briefly meets UK, Dutch premiers in Prague
Erdogan, Truss, Rutte interact on sidelines of European Political Community meeting
AA  Friday 11:19, 07 October 2022
File photo

File photo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday had a brief conversation with British and Dutch prime ministers on the sidelines of an EU summit in the Czech Republic.

Erdogan, Liz Truss and Mark Rutte met at the Prague Castle, where the first meeting of the European Political Community is being held.

At the summit, to which 44 European countries are invited, Erdogan conveyed Türkiye's views, contributions, and assessments related to the challenges Europe faces in terms of peace and security, energy, climate, and economy, according to the Turkish presidency.

The Turkish leader also held interactions and meetings with a number of other leaders, including Swedish, Czech and Armenian prime ministers.

#UK
#Prague
#Recep Tayyip Erdogan
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Erdogan briefly meets UK, Dutch premiers in Prague

yeniSafak

JOCAP completes offshore installation of Absheron EPS modules

yeniSafak

UK warns of possible 3-hour power cuts during winter

yeniSafak

Indian brothers aim to recycle 35 billion cigarette butts into products

yeniSafak

North Korean leader hails Russian president for defeating US threats

yeniSafak

Palestinian Hamas group to visit Syria this month