Erdogan briefly meets UK, Dutch premiers in Prague

AA Friday 11:19, 07 October 2022
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday had a brief conversation with British and Dutch prime ministers on the sidelines of an EU summit in the Czech Republic.
Erdogan, Liz Truss and Mark Rutte met at the Prague Castle, where the first meeting of the European Political Community is being held.
At the summit, to which 44 European countries are invited, Erdogan conveyed Türkiye's views, contributions, and assessments related to the challenges Europe faces in terms of peace and security, energy, climate, and economy, according to the Turkish presidency.
The Turkish leader also held interactions and meetings with a number of other leaders, including Swedish, Czech and Armenian prime ministers.
