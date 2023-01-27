|
Erdogan condemns 'heinous attack' on Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran

'We convey our condolences to our Azerbaijani brothers and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan

16:44 . 27/01/2023 Friday
AA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday strongly condemned "the heinous attack" on the Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran, which left the security chief of the diplomatic mission dead.


"We convey our condolences to our Azerbaijani brothers and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," Erdogan said on Twitter.


Türkiye stands by "its dear friend and brother Azerbaijan," he added.


An armed assailant stormed the embassy building in Tehran on Friday morning with an automatic weapon, officials said.


The head of the embassy's security services was killed in the attack, while two guards were injured.


The incident took place at around 8.30 a.m. local time (0500GMT) when the armed man opened fire at the picket of embassy guards in northern Tehran, according to local sources.


The attacker was immediately arrested by security forces, Tehran's police chief Hossein Rahimi told reporters at the scene of the incident, confirming the death of one person.

