Erdogan condoles with Zelenskyy over deadly helicopter crash

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday extended his condolences to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy over Wednesday's helicopter crash, which killed 17 people, including the country's interior minister.





In a phone call, Erdogan and Zelenskyy addressed the latest developments in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.





Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye is ready to provide "strong diplomatic support" for the establishment of a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine and "facilitate and mediate" it, according to the statement.



