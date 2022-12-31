|
Erdogan extends condolences over passing of football legend Pele

Erdogan says 'I genuinely share this great pain of the Brazilian people'

09:14 - 31/12/2022 Cumartesi
AA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The Turkish president on Friday expressed condolences over the passing of Brazilian football legend Pele.

Calling Pele "one of the greatest footballers in the world," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that the death of the footballer "deeply saddened" him.

"I genuinely share this great pain of the Brazilian people, of which he is a legend, and I convey our condolences to the family, fans and all athletes," he added.

Seen as the greatest player of all time and named "the greatest" by FIFA, Pele helped Brazil win three World Cups in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

Over his distinguished career, Pele netted 77 goals in his 92 caps for Brazil.

Nicknamed "the Black Pearl," he also holds the record of most career goals with 1,283 in 1,363 games, including friendly games.

The 82-year-old football icon will be laid to rest in a private burial on Jan. 3 at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica in Santos, Brazil.

