|
News

Erdogan marks ‘International Day of Zero Waste’

On Dec. 15, 2022, UN General Assembly declared March 30 International Day of Zero Waste

09:33 - 31/03/2023 Cuma
Update: 09:34 - 31/03/2023 Cuma
AA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday marked the International Day of Zero Waste, highlighting in particular national efforts.


"I mark with congratulations March 30 International Day of Zero Waste, which was declared by the UN General Assembly as a result of our efforts,” he wrote on Twitter.


“The Zero Waste Movement, which was spearheaded by my dear wife Emine Erdogan and today has become a world brand, will continue on its path with determination," he added.


On Dec. 15, 2022, the UN General Assembly declared March 30 International Day of Zero Waste in a landmark resolution presented by Türkiye along with 105 other countries.


The Zero Waste project was launched by the Turkish first lady with the aim of highlighting the importance of zero waste in fighting the climate crisis.


The project has received international attention, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing his gratitude to Emine Erdogan during a conference in New York in September.


Erdogan also shared data on the Zero Waste Movement, which was launched in 2017 and spread all over the world.


Accordingly, since the beginning of the movement, zero waste training has been given to 19 million people.


Some 572 million cubic meters of water was saved and 180,000 tons of marine litter collected.


While the use of plastic bags was cut 62.5%, 31,500 tons of greenhouse gas emissions were prevented.


Some 164,000 buildings and campuses were transferred to the Zero Waste Management System.


Economic gains of 62.2 billion lira ($3.24 billion) were achieved with the movement.


The recovery rate rose from only 1% in 2002 to 27% in 2022.


There are hopes to raise the rate to 35% by 2023.

#Recep Tayyip Erdogan
#Zero Waste Day
#Emine Erdogan
8 ay önce
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Silence on Israel's Gaza attacks implies approval of lawlessness around world, says Turkish FM