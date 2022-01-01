News
Erdogan meets Spanish premier in Prague
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pedro Sanchez hold closed-door meeting on sidelines of European Political Community summit
AA  Friday 09:53, 07 October 2022
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on the sidelines of a European summit in the Czech Republic.

The closed-door meeting was held at the Prague Castle, where the first summit of the European Political Community is being held. No further information was released about the meeting.

Heads of state and government from 44 countries – the 27 EU members and 17 other European countries, including Türkiye, the UK, Serbia – participate at the summit in Prague hosted by the Czech government that holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

