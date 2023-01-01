|
News
Erdogan receives Iranian FM for talks
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian hold closed-door meeting in capital Ankara
16:17 . 17/01/2023 Salı
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Ankara, Türkiye on January 17, 2023.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday received Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian for talks in the capital Ankara.


The Turkish presidency gave no further details about the closed-door meeting at the Justice and Development (AK) Party's headquarters.


Amir-Abdollahian will also meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to discuss bilateral issues between their countries as well as current regional and global developments.

#Recep Tayyip Erdogan
#Türkiye
#Iran
