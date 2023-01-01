Erdogan receives Iranian FM for talks

|
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Ankara, Türkiye on January 17, 2023.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday received Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian for talks in the capital Ankara.
The Turkish presidency gave no further details about the closed-door meeting at the Justice and Development (AK) Party's headquarters.
Amir-Abdollahian will also meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to discuss bilateral issues between their countries as well as current regional and global developments.