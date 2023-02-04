Erdogan receives Kosovar premier for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday received Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Istanbul for talks on various issues.





Meeting at the Vahdettin Mansion, Erdogan and Kurti will review various aspects of Türkiye-Kosovo relations and the potential steps that would further enhance the bilateral cooperation.





Views on regional and international matters, regarding the Balkans in particular, will also be on the agenda.





Later, Erdogan and Kurti will hold a joint news conference.





Türkiye recognized Kosovo on Feb. 18, 2008, the very first day following the declaration of independence.



