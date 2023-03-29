|
News

Erdogan to announce various defense projects soon

Turkish army making history with successes from border security to counter-terrorism efforts, from int'l missions to humanitarian aid activities

09:35 . 29/03/2023 Wednesday
AA
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday pledged to soon announce various projects that will further increase Turkish army's strength on land, air, and sea.


"We are at the stage of making our defense industry projects -- which we are carrying out with care, diligence, and resolve -- complement our political and economic strengths," Erdogan said at an iftar dinner with Turkish army's humanitarian aid brigade in Ankara.


Erdogan said the Turkish army is making history with its successes "from border security to counter-terrorism efforts, from international missions to humanitarian aid activities," and they are reconstructing the quake-hit regions in accordance with the realities of the region.


On Feb. 6, the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces — Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.


More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.


"We have provided 3.3 million families with safe and peaceful homes with our urban transformation projects and another 1.2 million families with TOKI (the country's housing development administration) houses. We are renovating our public buildings at the same time in a planned manner," the president added.


Erdogan further recalled the political and humanitarian threats surrounding Türkiye, adding that "political crises, conflicts, wars, tensions" are never absent and directly affect the region Türkiye is located in.

#Recep Tayyip Erdogan
#Türkiye
#defense projects
#Turkish army
#border security
#counter-terrorism
#earthquake
7 months ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
'Seek to prevent actions that may amount to war crimes,' UN experts to lawyers advising Israel