Erdogan to receive Kosovar premier in Istanbul for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday will receive Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Istanbul on Friday for talks on various issues, the Turkish presidency announced on Thursday.





Erdogan and Kurti will review various aspects of Türkiye-Kosovo relations and the potential steps that would further enhance the bilateral cooperation, the presidency said in a statement.





"Besides the bilateral relations, views on regional and international matters, regarding the Balkans in particular, will likely be exchanged during the meetings," it added.





Türkiye recognized Kosovo on Feb. 18, 2008, the very first day following the declaration of independence.



