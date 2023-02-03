|
Erdogan to receive Kosovar premier in Istanbul for talks

Regional and international issues, Balkans in particular, will be on agenda during Friday's meeting, says Turkish presidency

09:49 . 3/02/2023 Friday
File photo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday will receive Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Istanbul on Friday for talks on various issues, the Turkish presidency announced on Thursday.


Erdogan and Kurti will review various aspects of Türkiye-Kosovo relations and the potential steps that would further enhance the bilateral cooperation, the presidency said in a statement.


"Besides the bilateral relations, views on regional and international matters, regarding the Balkans in particular, will likely be exchanged during the meetings," it added.


Türkiye recognized Kosovo on Feb. 18, 2008, the very first day following the declaration of independence.


The Balkans is a priority for Türkiye, not only for political, economic and geographical reasons, but also for its historical, cultural and human ties with the region.

Erdogan to receive Kosovar premier in Istanbul for talks
