Title: Erdogan's strategic moves surpassing expectations: British newspaper









Coverage of the recently concluded NATO summit has shed light on the impact of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's assertive stance. While global media extensively covered Erdogan's statements during the summit, a British newspaper has provided an insightful analysis, emphasizing the broader implications of his calculated moves.





During a press conference following the NATO Leaders' Summit, President Erdogan highlighted ongoing negotiations regarding the extension of the Grain Agreement, which is set to expire on July 17th. Erdogan emphasized the need for NATO allies to differentiate between terrorist organizations and combat Islamophobia, calling for intensified efforts against terrorism, one of the alliance's primary threats. Notably, he also underscored that Sweden's NATO membership would require approval from the Turkish Grand National Assembly, setting the stage for subsequent developments that garnered significant global attention.





In an article titled "Erdogan's green light to Sweden's NATO bid hides important message for West," the British Express newspaper provided an insightful analysis of the strategic maneuvers undertaken by President Erdogan. The article argued that these actions extend well beyond mere military alliances and aspirations for European Union membership, instead exemplifying Turkey's resolute commitment to exerting its influence on the global arena.





The Express highlighted two consequential agreements brokered by Turkey, the first being with the United States entailing the acquisition of 40 F-16 aircraft, in addition to over 900 air-to-air missiles and 800 bombs. The second agreement, with Canada, focused on eliminating export impediments pertaining to arms sales to Turkey. These agreements underscored Turkey's steadfast determination to bolster its military capacities, while concurrently solidifying its geopolitical standing.





The article astutely highlighted President Erdogan's strategic deployment of Turkey's EU membership aspirations in conjunction with Sweden's NATO accession objective, remarking on the unforeseen resurgence of deliberations surrounding Turkey's potential EU membership.





Politico, in its coverage of Erdogan's approval, indicated that Sweden's attainment of full membership within the alliance as its 32nd member was still subject to certain uncertainties. The article postulated that Ankara would probably pursue approval for the acquisition of US-made F-16 fighter jets as part of a reciprocal arrangement. However, the realization of this agreement hinged not only on President Biden but also on Congress.



