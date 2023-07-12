|
News

EU ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine: European Council head

‘We support just peace formula proposed by Zelenskyy,’ says Charles Michel

11:53 . 12/07/2023 Wednesday
AA
File Photo

File Photo

The EU is read to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, the head of the European Council said on Wednesday.

In his doorstep remarks ahead of the start of the second day of the NATO leaders’ summit in Lithuania's capital Vilnius, Charles Michel said: "We also support the ‘just peace’ formula proposed by (Ukrainian President) Volodymyr Zelenskyy based on the UN Charter, based on justice. There is no place for impunity."

Regarding relations with NATO, Michel said: “We, the EU, have excellent cooperation with NATO and we are working a lot in order for the EU to become more and more a security provider, in full coordination with NATO.”

#Charles Michel
#EU
#NATO
#Vilnius
4 days ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Is Türkiye reorienting itself towards the West?