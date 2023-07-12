EU ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine: European Council head

The EU is read to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, the head of the European Council said on Wednesday.

In his doorstep remarks ahead of the start of the second day of the NATO leaders’ summit in Lithuania's capital Vilnius, Charles Michel said: "We also support the ‘just peace’ formula proposed by (Ukrainian President) Volodymyr Zelenskyy based on the UN Charter, based on justice. There is no place for impunity."