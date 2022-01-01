EU to sanction 30 Iranian individuals: Luxembourg’s FM

The EU will introduce a new sanctions package that will also include 30 Iranian individuals for their role in the security clampdown in Iran, Luxembourg's foreign minister said on Monday.



Speaking to the media ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Jean Asselborn said that among the individuals are members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.



"Today Iran is going to a dictatorship, military dictatorship. 80 million people live in Iran and I think 90 percent of the people live in a very bad situation," he said.



Iran has been rocked by deadly protests since mid-September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the country's morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code.



"We cannot change the world by sanctions alone. That is clear but it is all we have,” Asselborn said.