|
News

Ex-Russian president claims NATO military aid to Ukraine would bring WW3 closer

Russia’s ‘special military operation’ will continue with same goals, says Dmitry Medvedev

12:15 . 12/07/2023 Çarşamba
AA
File Photo

File Photo

Military assistance from NATO to Ukraine will bring the world closer to World War III, Russia’s former president has claimed.

“The completely crazy West could not come up with anything else. Predictability of the highest level … In fact, it's a dead end. World War III is getting closer,” Dmitry Medvedev, currently deputy secretary of the Kremlin’s powerful Security Council, said in a statement on Telegram late Tuesday.

Medvedev claimed the preliminary results of this week’s NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius turned out “just like we thought,” specifically pointing to the cancellation of the Membership Action Plan for Kyiv’s NATO membership, Ukraine’s invitation to the alliance, and increased military assistance.

“What does all this mean for us? Everything is obvious. The special military operation will continue with the same goals,” Medvedev added, using Moscow’s term for the war.

He also said that one of these goals is to prevent Ukraine from receiving NATO membership, which he said Russia “insisted on from the very beginning.”​​​​​​​

#Dmitry Medvedev
#NATO
#Russia
#Ukraine
4 gün önce
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Is Türkiye reorienting itself towards the West?