Experts discuss media’s approach to natural disasters at Türkiye's 1st environment forum

File photo
The media's approach to natural disasters was discussed in Istanbul at Türkiye's first environment forum organized by Anadolu Agency to discuss climate change.
The third session of the forum was moderated by Hakan Celik, CNN Turk Anchorperson.
Speaking in the session, Kerem Kinik, head of the Turkish Red Crescent or Kizilay, said that environmental and climatic reasons are among the causes of armed conflicts in the world and that these reasons should be eliminated in order to resolve these conflicts.
Underlining the importance of true information in disaster management, Kinik stressed the role of media in this field.
Kinik touched on the importance of the language of news while covering disasters, he said, "As a responsible stakeholder in disaster management, Media should operate its ethical rules without compromise."
"Many resources needed by humanitarian actors in the field are gained through media, including social media, that is, we reach donors and their hearts through media," he noted.
Referring to floods that occurred in Pakistan, Kinik complained that the incident was not covered enough in media globally, "There is a need to keep protracted and complex crises on the agenda through you (media) as humanitarian actors."
Doganay Tolunay, a lecturer at Istanbul University, drew attention to the fact that Türkiye is one of the countries that has suffered from disasters, adding the country has seen an increase in extreme weather events due to climate change.
Stressing the concept of disaster risk reduction, Tolunay said causes that will exacerbate the effects of disasters should be focused on and eliminated, and the media also has a responsibility in this regard.
Media's monitoring of whether or not disaster-related works are carried out before a disaster occurs and informing society ensures that people are prepared for climate change and disasters, he noted.
"A powerful, well-informed, questioning, educating and informing media contributes to increasing the capacity to adapt to climate change."
Meanwhile, Deniz Atac, president of the TEMA Foundation, said that because of the climate crisis, the world has entered another period and that people will have to change the way of life they are accustomed to in the future.
To survive in this period, Atac said: "We need to learn to protect ourselves according to new conditions and take quick steps to improve these conditions."
During the period, the media and National Education Ministry have a great responsibility to educate people according to the new conditions, she stated.
Further, Arturo Larena, Climate Director of the EFE Agency, voiced the importance of media in tackling natural disasters and climate crises.
Media should be part of the solution, keep these issues on the agenda and inform people transparently, Larena stressed.
He also thanked Anadolu Agency for organizing this environment form.
The one-day forum aims to tackle issues such as the need to create a new media language on environmental and climate issues, international news agencies raising global awareness, the duties of traditional and new media outlets, and the pursuit of environmental awareness in new news areas.
Among the forum's international participants are Portugal's former Minister of Europe, Bruno Macaes; Deputy Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Ovais Sarmad; global climate and environment news editor at Associated Press (AP) Peter Prengaman, climate director of Spain's EFE Agency Arturo Larena.
The Environment Forum can be followed live by registering at its website at environment.aa.com.tr.
Experts discuss media’s approach to natural disasters at Türkiye's 1st environment forum
Russia struggles to make up for Europe's gap in natural gas exports
Kyiv, five Ukrainian regions on alert for Russian air raids
France repatriates 40 children, 15 mothers from Syria camps
Debris removal continues in Russia after deadly plane crash
Russia proposes common energy market in Eurasian Economic Union