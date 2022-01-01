File photo
Yusuf Meydan, 34, was in Istanbul to attend his brother's engagement party when a terrorist attack rocked the crowded Istiklal Avenue.
Meydan and his 9-year-old daughter, Ecrin were among the six people who died in Sunday's bombing.
His wife, Mevludiye was released from hospital after receiving medical treatment for her injuries from the attack. Eighty other people were wounded.
For the family, the celebrations dissipated in mourning.
A condolence tent is set up outside their house in the Gulpinar neighborhood of the central Seyhan district of the southern Adana province.
The family was strolling in the busy shopping district in Istanbul just before their flight home when the blast rocked the area.
Talip Unal, a cousin, told Anadolu Agency that Mevludiye and their 5-year-old Derin are the only survivors of the family.
"They were going to return on Sunday after attending the engagement. They wanted to visit Taksim Square before returning,” Unal said, referring to the tourist hotspot at a stone's throw from Istiklal.
"Terrorism is a curse. May God never inflict such pain on anyone. Yusuf and I spent our childhood together, he was my brother," he said.
The perpetrator of the attack was captured by police early on Monday.
World leaders have condemned the attack and sent condolences to Türkiye.
Family strolling through Istiklal among victims of Istanbul terror attack
Türkiye needs $10 billion a year to be net zero by 2050
Guarantors of Astana talks on Syria to meet next week: Kazakhstan
Abbas says Israel’s Netanyahu 'doesn't believe in peace'
UN head ‘strongly condemns’ deadly terror attack in Istanbul
Italy, France call for 'full cooperation' amid migrants row