Far-right leader Meloni forms right-wing coalition gov't in Italy

Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy Party (FdI), who won the elections on Sept. 25, formed the right-wing coalition government on Friday.
President Sergio Mattarella invited Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the right-wing alliance, which has a majority in both houses of the parliament, to the presidential palace, Quirinale, after the political consultations he conducted on Thursday and Friday with the parties represented in the parliament.
Mattarella gave Meloni the task of forming the new government, with whom she had met for more than an hour. Accepting the post, Meloni presented the Cabinet list to the president, and after receiving approval, announced the new Cabinet list at a news conference.
Meloni appointed Antonio Tajani, the vice president of the coalition partner Forza Italia, to the positions of deputy prime minister and the foreign affairs minister. Tajani served as the president of the European Parliament in 2017-2019.
Matteo Salvini, the leader of another coalition partner League Party, was also appointed the deputy prime minister and the minister of transport and infrastructure.
Guido Crosetto from FdI was appointed as the defense minister, while the former judge and FdI member Carlo Nordio became the justice minister. Also, Rome's former Governor Matteo Piantedosi was appointed the interior minister.
Giancarlo Giorgetti from the League Party, who served as the Mario Draghi government's economic development minister, was appointed the minister of economy, and Adolfo Urso from the FdI was appointed the minister of economic development.
President Mattarella in a short statement thanked the outgoing government and Prime Minister Mario Draghi who will hand over the task on Saturday, and wished success to the new government which will be sworn in on the same day.
After being sworn in on Saturday, Meloni will become Italy’s first female prime minister.
