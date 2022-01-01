News
Far-right Sweden Democrats to chair 4 parliamentary commissions
Sweden Democrats to chair justice, business, labor market, foreign affairs commissions in Riksdag
AA  Sunday 00:39, 02 October 2022
Members of the far-right Sweden Democrats (SD) secured roles chairing four commissions in the Nordic country's parliament, the Riksdag on Saturday.

While the leader of the center-right Moderate Party continues efforts to form a coalition government, members of the SD will chair four parliamentary commissions, reported local broadcaster SVT Nyheter.

Deputies of the SD, who are preparing to support the minority right-wing government expected to be formed next week under Moderate Party leadership, will assume chair the justice, business, labor market, and foreign affairs commissions.

SVT cited SD deputy Richard Jomshof saying that this was a milestone in the party's history and an indication that it is Sweden's second-largest party.

The SD are the largest party in the right-wing bloc and insist on a place in the government.

On Sept. 19, the country's parliament speaker officially asked the leader of the center-right Moderate Party "to explore the possibilities of forming a government."

