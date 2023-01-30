|
Farewell ceremony held for head of security at Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran

Orkhan Asgrov will be buried today at 12:00 (GMT+4) in the Alley of Martyrs II

14:34 . 30/01/2023 Pazartesi
Yeni Şafak
Martyr Orkhan Asgrov will be buried today at 12:00 (GMT+4) in the Alley of Martyrs II

Martyr Orkhan Asgrov will be buried today at 12:00 (GMT+4) in the Alley of Martyrs II

The farewell ceremony for Orkhan Asgarov, who died during the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran on January 27, has ended, TurkicWorld reports.

His body has been sent to the burial place in the Alley of Martyrs II.

Martyr Orkhan Asgrov will be buried today at 12:00 (GMT+4) in the Alley of Martyrs II.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Farewell ceremony held for head of security at Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran
