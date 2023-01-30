Farewell ceremony held for head of security at Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran

The farewell ceremony for Orkhan Asgarov, who died during the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran on January 27, has ended, TurkicWorld reports.

His body has been sent to the burial place in the Alley of Martyrs II.

Martyr Orkhan Asgrov will be buried today at 12:00 (GMT+4) in the Alley of Martyrs II.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.