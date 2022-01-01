Festival brings taste of Turkish food, culture to US capital

File photo
A special festival brought a taste of Turkish food and cultural activities to Washington, D.C. on Sunday.
The event on Pennsylvania Avenue, organized in the capital for the 20th time by the American Turkish Association of Washington, DC (ATA-DC), took place as part of Turkish Heritage Month, held this October.
It offered Turkish American community members and visitors from the area a variety of Turkish foods, musical performances, and art as well as a taste of Turkish coffee with fortune telling.
Reading coffee grounds is a tradition in Türkiye dating back to at least the 18th century. The fortune teller "reads" the patterns in distinctive Turkish-ground coffee remains left both in the cup and on the saucer.
The event also had stands spotlighting products reflecting Ottoman-Turkish culture, including hand-woven carpets, traditional Ottoman clothes, and decorative tiles.
Deniz Tay, who visited the festival with her family, said it was the first time she got a taste of the event.
"We loved the festival. They put a lot of effort into this, and I learned that this year's event is the 20th of its kind," she told Anadolu Agency, thanking the organizers for giving them an opportunity to get a taste of Turkish culture.
Merve, a volunteer at the festival, said she was enjoying being part of a "culture-promoting" event.
"Culture is for sharing. We're sharing right now. That's why I'm so happy and excited," added Merve, who lives in the nearby state of Maryland.
Another volunteer, Hazal, said she had the opportunity to introduce visitors to Turkish culture and mix and meet with local Turkish people who live in the area.
"It's a very good feeling," she said.
Visiting the festival at the recommendation of their Turkish neighbor, an Afghan couple said they loved Turkish culture.
"There are amazing people here. I'm very happy to be here," said Khaleed, who came with his wife, Hafza.
