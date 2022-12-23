|
News

FIFA investigating Turkish chef Nusret's World Cup final pitch access

FIFA has been investigating 'how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony,' spokesperson tells Sky News

10:23 - 23/12/2022 Friday
AA
File photo
File photo

FIFA is investigating famous Turkish chef Nusret Gokce's access to the pitch after the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, British media reported on Thursday.

A spokesperson for FIFA told Sky Sports that FIFA is investigating "how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on December 18."

Nusret, also known as "Salt Bae" by his famous move to pour salt down his arm onto steak, entered the pitch after the World Cup final match between Argentina and France, and tried to take selfies with Argentine players.

He even managed to touch the World Cup trophy in the ceremony, while only the World Cup winners and heads of state are allowed to touch it as per FIFA rules.

His gatecrashing in the ceremony sparked controversy on social media.

Footage showing Argentina skipper Lionel Messi's discomfort about Nusret's insist to take a selfie with him became a popular post on social media.

On Wednesday, the US Open Cup, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in US, said on Twitter that they banned Nusret from the 2023 final.

#FIFA
#Nusret
#World Cup
1 year ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Ex-Israeli opposition leader demands probe into killing of 12 hostages by Israeli army on Oct. 7