FIFA investigating Turkish chef Nusret's World Cup final pitch access

FIFA is investigating famous Turkish chef Nusret Gokce's access to the pitch after the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, British media reported on Thursday.

A spokesperson for FIFA told Sky Sports that FIFA is investigating "how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on December 18."

Nusret, also known as "Salt Bae" by his famous move to pour salt down his arm onto steak, entered the pitch after the World Cup final match between Argentina and France, and tried to take selfies with Argentine players.

He even managed to touch the World Cup trophy in the ceremony, while only the World Cup winners and heads of state are allowed to touch it as per FIFA rules.

His gatecrashing in the ceremony sparked controversy on social media.

Footage showing Argentina skipper Lionel Messi's discomfort about Nusret's insist to take a selfie with him became a popular post on social media.