Finnish, Polish leaders meet in Vilnius for talks on security, support for Ukraine

Finland's president says he held 'a very good conversation' with Polish counterpart

17:20 - 12/07/2023 mercredi
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Polish President Andrzej Duda Wednesday met in Lithuania on the margins of the NATO summit for talks on Europe’s security and support for Ukraine.

“As always, a very good conversation with President Andrzej Duda today on European security and our continued political and practical support to Ukraine,” Niinisto said on Twitter.

Finland attended the two-day NATO summit in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius as a member of the alliance for the first time after its accession in April.

The 31 leaders of the military alliance met on Tuesday to discuss the Ukraine war, Sweden's NATO membership, and steps to strengthen the group's defense and deterrence, among other issues.

Türkiye has been a NATO member for over 70 years, and boasts its second-largest army.

