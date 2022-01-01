First flight lands at Turkey's new Rize-Artvin airport
Located at northeastern part of Turkiye, airport has annual capacity of 3M passengers
The first flight to Turkiye's new Rize-Artvin airport, which will be inaugurated by the Turkish president on Saturday, has landed.
Turkish Airlines flight 2538, which took off from Istanbul at 8:30 a.m. local time (0530GMT) landed at the Rize-Artvin airport at 10.35 a.m. local time (0735GMT).
The plane's passengers were welcomed by Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu.
Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi was the first to step off the plane, and spoke to journalists about the significance of the airport.
The airport has an annual capacity of 3 million passengers.
