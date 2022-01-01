Fahrettin Koca
Five people wounded in the Istanbul terrorist attack are under intensive care, with two of them in serious condition, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday.
At least six people were killed and 81 injured in Sunday’s bomb blast on the popular Istiklal Avenue.
According to Koca, 55 people have been released from hospitals after treatment.
The remaining 26 are in various hospitals, with five in intensive care and two of them in serious condition, the minister said on Twitter.
The Turkish government has confirmed that the bombing was carried out by the YPG/PKK terrorist organization.
Ahlam Albashir, a Syrian woman who planted the explosives in the crowded commercial hub, has been arrested along with dozens of other suspects.
Albashir has confessed she was trained by the YPG/PKK terror group as an intelligence operative and entered Türkiye illegally from Syria’s Afrin, according to Turkish officials.
Officials said she took orders from the terror group’s headquarters in Kobani, Syria.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terror group’s Syrian offshoot.
Five Istanbul terror attack victims under intensive care, two in serious condition: Minister
Türkiye needs $10 billion a year to be net zero by 2050
Guarantors of Astana talks on Syria to meet next week: Kazakhstan
Abbas says Israel’s Netanyahu 'doesn't believe in peace'
UN head ‘strongly condemns’ deadly terror attack in Istanbul
Italy, France call for 'full cooperation' amid migrants row