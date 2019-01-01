Five killed, 10 injured in Bolivia post-election clashes

Five people were killed Saturday in protests and violence in different parts of Bolivia.

Clashes between police and former President Evo Morales supporters intensified, according to local reports.

Five demonstrators were killed and more than 10 people were wounded, said Defensoria del Pueblo, the official auditor working on human rights violations in the country.

The death toll rose to 14 and 400 people were injured amid turmoil in Bolivia which has been thrown into crisis with demonstrators protesting results of presidential elections last month in which Morales declared victory for a fourth term in the office.

Demonstrators took to the streets, believing the results were rigged.

Morales stepped down Sunday under pressure from the military.

After he resigned, he requested political asylum from Mexico. Before leaving, he tweeted he would eventually return to Bolivia with more "strength and energy."

He arrived in Mexico Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez proclaimed herself as interim president.