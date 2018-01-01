Five remanded as part of anti-narcotic operations in Turkey

A total of five people were remanded in custody as part of anti-narcotics operations across Turkey, police sources said on Wednesday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said anti-narcotic teams had carried an operation in the Ipekyolu district of the eastern Van province.

Three Iranians were remanded in custody by a Van court on the charge of "drug trafficking and transportation", it added.

In the Black Sea province of Giresun, a person was remanded in custody by a local court, after the anti-narcotic teams arrested him during an operation in the Bulancak district. The police also seized 116 ecstasy pills, according to a police source, who does not want to be named.

A court in the central Nevsehir province remanded in custody a person who was arrested during an operation by anti-narcotic teams. They also seized 150 ecstasy tablets and 2.79 grams of powdered marijuana.

Separately, four alleged drug traffickers were arrested during an operation in the northwestern Bursa province.

The police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said three of them were sent to court on charges of "drug trafficking".

