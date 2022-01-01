Four more grain ships leave Ukraine under Istanbul deal: Türkiye
Four more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Friday.
A ministry statement did not disclose the point of origin of the ships but said the export of Ukrainian grain continues without letup.
Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.
A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.
Since the first ship sailed from Ukraine under the deal on Aug. 1, more than 260 ships with over 6 million tons of grain have departed from ports.
